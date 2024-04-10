Enemy Drone Shot Down In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense forces shot down an enemy drone in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Our troops worked in the Dnipro district. The defenders of the sky destroyed an enemy drone. Thank you for your protection!" the head of the Regional Military Administration wrote.

As reported, an enemy drone was shot down in the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.