Child Injured In Kherson Region Due To Shell Explosion


4/10/2024 6:11:02 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Novoraisk, a child was injured as a result of the detonation of an explosive device.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A 10-year-old boy was playing with a shell casing when it exploded in his hands. He received shrapnel wounds to his fingers and wrist," the report says.

Doctors provided the child with the necessary medical care. At present, the boy's life is not in danger. The victim's condition is assessed as satisfactory.

As reported, Russian troops fired at 15 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, injuring one person.

