Spanish PM: Recognition Of Palestinian State In Interest Of Europe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, April 10 (KUNA) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez affirmed on Wednesday that recognizing a Palestinian state "is in the interest of Spain and Europe," adding that the Gaza Strip living one of the worst humanitarian disasters of this century.

Sanchez said in a speech before the Spanish House of Representatives that the recognition of the State of Palestine is a fair matter demanded by the majority in society and is in the interest of Spain and Europe.

He reaffirmed his country's readiness to recognize a Palestinian state, stressing that "the international community cannot help Palestine unless it recognizes its existence."

He also warned that Gaza is experiencing one of the worst humanitarian disasters of this century, stressing the occupying Israeli entity's response is destroying decades of humanitarian law and threatens to destabilize the Middle East and the world. (end)

