Over 60,000 Palestinians Gather For Eid Prayers At Al-Aqsa Mosque


4/10/2024 6:06:03 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 10 (KUNA) -- Over 60,000 Palestinian worshippers performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday, the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem stated.
Despite being forcibly removed by Israeli occupation authorities, several Palestinian citizens joined in Eid prayers in the streets surrounding the mosque, the department said in a statement.
Israeli occupation forces heightened their presence in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City, resulting in restrictions on individual movement. (end)
