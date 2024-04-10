‘Spider-Man’ Producer Didn’T Know Who Zendaya Was When She Auditioned For MJ

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 10 (IANS) Amy Pascal, who served as a producer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', admitted that neither she nor Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige knew who Zendaya was when she auditioned for the character of MJ.
“She was wearing no make-up, and she was just dressed like a regular girl, and we were like, 'Oh my God, she's amazing. She has to be in the movie',” Pascal told Vogue, reports deadline.
Pascal added:“And then we found out she was a totally famous person and felt really stupid.”
Zendaya stepped into acting at a young age in the Disney Channel show 'Shake It Up'.
In an interview with Vogue, Zendaya reflected on her childhood as an adult.
“I don't know how much of a choice I had,” she told the magazine.
“I have complicated feelings about kids and fame and being in the public eye, or being a child actor.”
Zendaya added:“We've seen a lot of cases of it being detrimental. I think only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, Oh, okay, wait a minute - I've only ever done what I've known, and this is all I've known.”
