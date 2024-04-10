Prayers, Festivities To Mark Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The country boasts a plethora of activities this Eid Al Fitr, starting from prayers, daily fireworks, to educational seminars, workshops, and different festivities, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Qatar.

The celebrations began with the Eid prayers that was held at 5:32am across 642 mosques and open grounds around the country.

One of the highlights of the festivities is the spectacular fireworks display, which can be enjoyed at various locations across the country.

Souq Waqif, Souq Al Wakrah, and Cultural Village Katara are among the venues hosting nightly fireworks shows, starting from today, April 10. At Souq Waqif and Souq Al Wakrah, the dazzling display begins at 8:30pm at the Eastern Square, and will be held until April 13.



Meanwhile at Katara, it lights up the Corniche at 9pm during the initial three days of the celebrations, or until April 12. Katara is also hosting 39 diverse activities over the next four days, offering cultural enrichment opportunities for families and friends. From cultural walks showcasing the traditions of different countries to competitions, workshops, art exhibitions, handicraft displays, and its yearly Katara Eid gifts for children, there's something for all in the village.

Additionally, Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) and Lusail Boulevard are hosting a variety of interactive activities, stage and musical performances, and competitions throughout the Eid period.

MDD will host festivities until April 15, from 3:30pm to 9pm; and at Lusail Boulevard, until April 11, from 4pm to 11pm.

Going to the Boulevard via public transportation is easier now as the Orange and Pink Lines of Lusail Tram have also been made operational.

For those seeking musical entertainment, Qatar Tourism has curated a lineup featuring music artists and Disney blockbuster orchestral musicals.

Filipino stars like Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo will grace the stage for a joint concert, marking their first performance outside the Philippines tomorrow, April 11 at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC). Moreover, theatrical renditions of Disney classics like The Lion King and Toy Story will also be held on April 12 and 13 respectively, also at QNCC.

Families can also engage in entertainment activities around LEGO Shows at QNCC, starting from today, April 10 to April 25. While Arab music enthusiasts can look forward to performances by Ayed on April 16.

Additionally, if you opt for relaxation and staycation, deals and offers have been activated across the country. Numerous hotel staycation offers are available for those who prefer a more relaxed holiday experience, while discounts await for those who prefer shopping this Eid.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Municipality has made preparations to welcome visitors to 26 beaches and five islands during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. From Al Ruwais beach for the general public to Simaisma beach for women, there are options catering to various preferences and needs.