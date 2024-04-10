Al Rayyan Club's Youth Team Concludes Ramadan Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The youth team at Al Rayyan Club has concluded its Ramadan activities. The team organized a“Robot” workshop during Ramadan as part of its activities.

Head of the Youth Authority at Al Rayyan Club Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of Al Rayyan Club Mohammed Al Atwan, and the club's supervisors attended, where they learned about robotics science, its basic rules and applications for all levels and different types of robots, including (educational, service, industrial, medical robots) and others. He provided a simple explanation and its external components.

Al Hammadi explained that the workshop comes within the framework of the diversity of activities within Al Rayyan Club and within the framework of the efforts aimed at promoting cognitive progress, spreading the culture of innovation and contributing to raising the level of creative culture, developing the capabilities of our youth and refining their expertise, and in line with the directives of the Ministry of Sports and Youth in Supporting, adopting and discovering creators in all fields.