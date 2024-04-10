EP Shanghai Sets Sights On Global Expansion At Middle East Energy Dubai 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2024 - The 32nd Shanghai International Electric Power Equipment and Technology Exhibition (EP Shanghai 2024) and the Shanghai International Energy Storage Technology Application Expo (ES Shanghai 2024) are proud to announce their global expansion strategy by participating as a Media Partner in the prestigious Middle East Energy (MEE 2024) exhibition. This collaboration is a significant step in the event's international promotion efforts, in line with the Chinese government's "Bring In" and "Go Global" strategies.



Jointly organized by the China Electricity Council, State Grid Corporation of China, and Adsale Exhibition Services Limited, EP Shanghai is set to take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (Halls N1-N5 & W5) from December 5-7, 2024. Established in 1986, it is one of the most established and leading electric power & electrical expos in China. It aims to create an international one-stop platform for business and technological exchange in the electric power industry by bringing global industry experts together.



EP Shanghai is well-attended by renowned exhibitors from both domestic and international brands, including ABB, Schneider, Siemens, Eaton, CHINT, Acrel, Rocoi, Daqo Group, Tember, Huawei, TBEA, Phoenix Contact, State Grid Corp, China Electrical Equipment Group, Wasion Group, and more.



Concurrent Exhibitions to Maximize Synergy and Networking Opportunities



EP Shanghai 2024 will be held concurrently with the Energy Storage Technology Application Expo (ES Shanghai 2024), International Data Center & Cloud Computing Industry Expo (CDCE 2024), and International Intelligent Building & Green Technology Expo (IBG 2024). This powerful synergy is anticipated to draw in over 1,800 exhibitors and more than 50,000 visitors from over 70 countries/regions, fostering unparalleled cross-industry networking and business opportunities.



In recent years, China's electric power equipment manufacturing technology has made significant advancements in research and development, as well as quality. China-made high-end transmission & distribution technology/equipment has successfully entered the international market, signifying the continuous enhancement of international recognition for China's electric power equipment manufacturing technology. With the growing demand in the international market for green energy transformation, grid upgrades, and new energy integration, China's electric power equipment exports are entering a golden period of development.



EP Shanghai is well-recognized by industrial professionals as the leading electric power & electrical expo in China, serving as a compass for new technologies and industry trends. The exhibition focuses on industry hot topics and taps into the global market. It features five major zones: New Energy & Energy Storage, Energy Digitalization, One-stop Power Transmission & Distribution, Intelligent Manufacturing, and Electric Power Automation. Over 30 concurrent events will be held, aiming to facilitate business & technological exchange and cooperation, expanding business boundaries, and exploring new opportunities.



International Buyers Program: Customized Support for Overseas Visitors



In the past year, EP Shanghai has witnessed a significant surge in the number of overseas visitors, drawing attendees from over 70 countries and regions, including Russia, Belarus, Mexico, Indonesia and Pakistan. The increase in international guests exceeded 4,000, accounting for 8.6% of the total number of attendees.



Responding to the increasing international interest, EP Shanghai 2024 has reinforced its commitment to providing a superior experience for international visitors. The EP MVP business matching program has been meticulously crafted to facilitate connections with a curated network of over ten thousand premier suppliers, backed by comprehensive year-round business matching services. This program aims to sustain ongoing engagement and to cultivate opportunities for partnerships well beyond the exhibition.



Moreover, the International Buyers Program has been introduced to create a hospitable and supportive setting for our international guests. This exclusive program provides complimentary accommodations, travel subsidies, on-site multilingual support, and personalized factory tours and business matching meetings, all designed to ensure that our international visitors have a smooth and fruitful experience.



Strategic Partnership with Middle East Energy Exhibition(MEE2024)



As the Media Partner at MEE 2024, EP Shanghai, scheduled to take place at the Dubai World Trade Center, UAE, from April 16th to 18th, heralds a significant leap in its journey towards international market expansion. This strategic partnership solidifies EP Shanghai's dedication to amplifying its international presence and emphasizes its preparedness to assume a prominent role on the global stage.



Middle East Energy Dubai, a linchpin event with a 45-year legacy, is instrumental in connecting industry leaders and pioneers. EP Shanghai's engagement promises to enrich the conversation between Eastern and Western markets, offering stakeholders an exceptional platform to explore the latest industry trends, technologies, and solutions.















The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About EP Shanghai Established in 1986, EP Shanghai is the leading electric power expo in China, endorsed and supported by major industry associations. It serves as a hub for industry professionals to showcase and explore cutting-edge technologies and solutions in electric power equipment and technology.



