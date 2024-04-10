The digital personalized nutrition market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous players. Rapid technological improvements adversely impact market vendors as consumers expect continuous innovations and upgrades in products. Most major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their industry position.

North America held the largest global digital personalized nutrition market share, accounting for over 42% in 2023. The increasing awareness of health and wellness, as well as the spread of highly nutritious products and services, is driving the demand for digital personalized nutrition in North America, as eating habits are one of the significant causes of lifestyle diseases. People are facing lifestyle disorders due to changes in lifestyle and irregularities in nutrition consumption, thereby driving the demand for digital personalized nutrition in the region.

Increasing Smartphone Penetration and MHealth Application

Factors such as the increased adoption of smartphones and tablets in developing countries have led to the increasing engagement of the population in digital health programs. Moreover, the rising disposable income enables the population to purchase smartphones over traditional mobile devices, leading to an increasing number of digital personalized nutrition operators, thereby driving the market.

As mobile phone usage is pervasive, and mobile apps directed at personalized nutrition are flooding the app market, mobile health (mHealth) interventions, which use technologies and mobile devices for personalized nutrition, are gaining popularity. The rise in the number of smartphones sold and increased familiarity are the primary drivers for the rise in the operators of digital personalized nutrition programs. The increasing penetration of smartphones enables more consumers to easily access digital personalized nutrition services, thus driving the digital customized nutrition market.

Rising Integration with Wearables and Apps

In real-time, wearables track several health metrics, including sleep patterns, activity levels, blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and even glucose levels. This data offers valuable insights into a person's physiological responses to different exercise, foods, and lifestyle choices. Apps seamlessly integrate with wearables to obtain and analyze this data, creating personalized reports and actionable recommendations. Further, there has been a considerable increase in the popularity of smart gadgets and the number of nutritional applications and customized dietary programs. Wearable and mobile sensor technologies are valuable tools in personalized nutrition as they are used to obtain accurate and precise diet and nutrient intake measurements.

Increasing technological advances and an enhanced understanding of the system are helping to pursue personalized disease prevention and treatment interventions. The smart patch is a significant evolution in wearable health monitoring technology. It combines a sensing platform and stretchable electronics for improving conformity to the skin. This health technology offers personalization as well as power.

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Security and privacy risks are significant challenges for the digital personalized nutrition market because the nature of data and how providers use it are vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks and data theft. Platforms, including wearable and connected medical devices, smartphones, tablets, and remote monitoring systems, are exposed to potential hacks and security breaches, which can adversely impact the safety and effectiveness of the overall outcome of services. The increased internet connectivity of wearable medical devices increases the risk of confidential health data being hacked and used for illegal purposes.

INSIGHTS BY PURCHASE MODEL

The global digital personalized nutrition market by purchase model is segmented into subscription and one-time purchases. The subscription-based segment is expected to be the largest revenue segment of the market. With the booming recurring subscription segment, the digital personalized nutrition market is growing significantly. This model provides users ongoing access to personalized meal plans, recipe updates, coaching, and others in exchange for a regular fee. The subscription landscape continuously grows, with new players emerging to serve niches.

These include apps focusing on health conditions such as diabetes or gut health, cultural or religious dietary restrictions like vegan, food allergies and intolerances like gluten-free and dairy-free, and athletic performance and training tailored nutrition plans for athletes. The recurring subscription segment holds huge potential for continued growth in the digital personalized nutrition market. By understanding user requirements, providing distinctive value propositions, and adapting to growing trends, players in this sector can flourish and contribute to a healthier future.

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS

The direct consumer end-user segment is expected to be the largest revenue segment of the global digital personalized nutrition market. The digital personalized nutrition market for direct consumers has witnessed considerable growth in recent years, led by technological advancements and increasing awareness of the significance of personalized health and wellness. This market leverages digital platforms to provide personalized nutrition plans and recommendations based on a person's requirements, preferences, and health goals.

Using data analytics, algorithms, and sometimes even genetic information, users can access personalized data that direct them in making well-versed dietary choices. This approach enhances user engagement by providing a more interactive and responsive experience. The ease of digitally accessing these services has further propelled the market's expansion, enabling users to take control of their health through a tech-driven and customized approach to nutrition.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

The global digital personalized nutrition market by application is segmented into generic health & fitness, disease-based, and sports nutrition. The generic health & fitness segment is expected to be the largest revenue segment of the global market in 2023. The digital personalized nutrition market for generic health and fitness includes weight management, addressing food allergies, optimizing gut health, and improving overall well-being; these platforms provide personalized solutions that allow individuals to make personalized and informed choices for their health. Weight management is a critical component of personalized nutrition, and digital tools surpass in offering precise recommendations.

Further, addressing food allergies is another major aspect of digital personalized nutrition. By analyzing genetic data and considering known allergies, these platforms can advise alternative food options that align with a person's nutritional requirements. Gut health and microbiome optimization are increasingly recognized as vital elements of overall well-being. Due to the continuous technological advancements, the potential for even more sophisticated and comprehensive approaches to personalized nutrition has a promising future where individuals can attain and maintain optimal health through highly customized strategies.

