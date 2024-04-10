Al Duhail Rev Up Preparations Ahead Of Qatar-UAE Super Shield

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar football heavyweights Al Duhail have revved up their preparations ahead of the blockbuster one-off encounter against UAE's Shabab Al Ahly in the Qatar-UAE Super Shield.

The much-awaited clash is scheduled to take place at Dubai's Rashid Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, with the kick-off set for 7:30 pm Doha time.

Al Duhail, under coach Christophe Galtier, held late-night training sessions yesterday and Monday, focusing on tactics and teamwork, at the club's training pitches.

Speaking to the club's social media, Galtier expressed his satisfaction with the preparations, noting that the team is at optimum level ahead of the encounter. Galtier also highlighted that the players are aspiring to secure the victory in the inaugural clash.

Al Duhail midfielder Ismail Mohamed also echoed his coach's comments, adding that the players are ready to fight for the Super Shield title.

The inaugural edition of the Qatar-UAE Super Shield pits together the previous season's League champions of the respective countries, with

Al Duhail entering the encounter as the reigning Qatar Stars League (QSL) champions. On the other hand, the hosts Shabab Al Ahlyi enter the contest having won the ADNOC UAE Pro League for the eighth time.

Despite not being able to repeat last season's heroics after winning their eighth QSL title, Al Duhail will be brimming with confidence ahead of the historic clash, having secured a commanding victory over points leaders Al Sadd in the 20th round of the Expo Stars League Round a few days back.

Against Shabab Al Ahly, Galtier will be looking to unleash a host of exceptional Al Duhail players, including Almoez Ali, Michael Olunga, Sultan Al Brake, Ismail Mohammed, Karim Boudiaf and Ibrahima Diallo among others.

With both champion teams determined to assert their dominance in the regional battle, the Qatar-UAE Super Shield will be a treat for football fans this weekend.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Al Arabi and UAE's Sharjah are set to meet in the inaugural Qatar-UAE Super Cup at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium on Friday. The match kicks off at 7pm.

The Qatar-UAE Super Cup will pit together the champions of the Qatar Amir Cup and UAE's President's Cup.

Al Arabi were crowned champions of the 51st Amir Cup last season while Sharjah won the UAE President's Cup last season.