60K Perform Eid Al-Fitr Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Occupied Jerusalem, April 10 (Petra)-- Despite the restrictions of the Israeli occupation, more than 60,000 worshippers performed Eid Al-Fitr prayer on Wednesday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem.
From the early hours of the morning, a sizable number of people converged upon the Old City of occupied Jerusalem to take part in the Eid prayer.
Numerous individuals who were forcibly evacuated from Al-Aqsa by the occupation authorities held Eid prayer on the streets surrounding the mosque, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.
