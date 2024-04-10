KUNA Congratulates Kuwaiti Leadership, People On Eid Al-Fitr

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) congratulated Wednesday His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait on Eid Al-Fitr. KUNA expressed best wishes and prayers on the blessed occasion, wishing many returns for Arab and Muslim nations. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.