EU-India Call To Start-Ups For Cooperation In EV Battery Recycling

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 10 (KNN) In a significant step towards promoting sustainable mobility, the European Union (EU) and India have launched a collaboration to accelerate innovation in Battery Recycling Technologies for electric vehicles (EVs).

This partnership marks the beginning of a matchmaking event aimed at strengthening cooperation between EU-Indian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and startups in clean and green technologies.

The matchmaking event, scheduled for June, will provide a platform for Indian and EU startups specialising in EV battery recycling technologies to showcase their innovative solutions.

Its key objectives are to facilitate an exchange of knowledge and expertise crucial for advancing the circularity of rare materials and transitioning towards carbon-neutrality in both regions.

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, emphasised the commitment to fostering a collaborative environment where sustainability and innovation form the cornerstone of a flourishing circular economy.

Twelve startups, six fr0m each region, will be selected to pitch their ideas during the event. Six finalists, three each fr0m the EU and India, will be awarded the opportunity to visit each other's region, experiencing cooperation, potential trade avenues, customer relations, and exploring investment avenues.

Marc Lemaître, Director-General for Research and Innovation at the European Commission, hailed the match-making event as a step towards unlocking innovative possibilities leading to a green and circular economy.

Interested startups fr0m India and the EU can submit their applications by April 30 through the official government website.

(KNN Bureau)