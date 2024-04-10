Govt Sets Up Thermal Power Monitoring Group To Accelerate Capacity Expansion

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 10 (KNN) In a move to ensure timely implementation of upcoming thermal power plants (TPP), the Power Ministry has constituted the Thermal Power Monitoring Group (TPMG).

This independent panel will closely track the progress of planned thermal capacity additions across the country.

The formation of the TPMG underscores the Ministry's commitment to augmenting thermal power capacity by 80 gigawatts by fiscal year 2031-32. This capacity ramp-up is crucial to meet the projected surge in electricity demand from commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, with peak power demand expected to reach 366 gigawatts by 2032, up from the current 240 gigawatts.

Headed by the Central Electricity Authority's (CEA) member (Thermal), the eight-member TPMG comprises senior officials from CEA, NTPC, Damodar Valley Corporation, and six retired power sector experts. This diverse panel will conduct site inspections, assess project progress, and submit regular reports to the Ministry.

“An institutionalised structure with close monitoring is essential to achieve targeted capacity additions,” said Arindam Ghosh, Partner Power Advisory at Nangia Andersen India, welcoming the development. He further recommended including representatives from ministries like Finance, Coal, and Environment to ensure a holistic approach.

The TPMG's terms of reference involve on-site progress reviews, deliberations with project managers and contractors, identification of implementation challenges, and evaluation of mitigation strategies.

The panel will prepare detailed reports outlining findings, observations, and any deviations from proposed timelines, submitting progress reviews within seven working days of site visits.

With the TPMG's rigorous monitoring mechanism, the Power Ministry aims to ensure the timely commissioning of thermal power projects, thereby bolstering the country's energy security and meeting its growing power demands.

(KNN Bureau)