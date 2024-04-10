Punyam Has Started Consulting Services For EU GDPR Implementation For IT Companies

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam is a leader in ISO and International Management System Standards in India and started the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) certification consultancy. Aiming to enhance efficiency and create value, the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a data privacy and security law. The European Commission presented measures for reforming data protection so that Europe would be "fit for the digital age." Organizations in the EU and outside the EU that sell goods or services to enterprises or consumers in the EU are subject to GDPR.



Punyam offers an EU GDPR consultancy, EU GDPR is a set of rules aimed at improving the protection of European citizens' data. It outlines the obligations of companies processing personal data to safeguard their rights, imposes a uniform data security law across all EU members, provides standardized data protection laws across member countries, enhances data security, and outlines detailed transparency requirements. Punyam, a data privacy and system consulting company, has extensive knowledge of implementing the EU GDPR in BPO and IT companies.



Punyam also provides EU GDPR documents and training resources like EU GDPR integrated with ISO 27001 ISMS Documents kit and EU GDPR Data Protection Officer Training. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) aims to protect personal data on the internet.



The online course for EU GDPR Data Protection Officer (DPO) Training, provides an in-depth understanding of the regulations and requirements for DPOs. The course covers essential aspects such as GDPR overview, introduction, privacy compliance framework, key terms, definitions, and myths. EU GDPR Data Protection Officer training includes 12 sessions with Audio-Visual interactive sessions, handouts, and online certification exams, to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the subject. Completion of the course results in an EU GDPR Officer Training Certificate.



The EU GDPR with ISO 27001 documents kit includes more than 155 editable files. The documents kit includes an ISMS manual, ISMS and GDPR Policy, ISO 27001 and GDPR Procedures, SOPs, Process flow charts, ISO 27001 Audit Checklist, and so on. The EU GDPR documents are written in simple English language, easy to learn, and user-friendly. The documents are prepared by ISO professionals and consultants and users can edit the documents. For further information about, EU GDPR consultancy, visit here:



About Punyam

Punyam, a major ISO consultant in India, offers ISO implementation, documentation, auditor training, and management training. Punyam has been implementing ISO 9001, ISO14001, OHSAS 18001, ISO 22000, ISO 37001, ISO 15189, ISO 17020, ISO 17024, ISO 13485, SA8000, FSSC 22000, ISO 44001, BRC, GMP, CE mark, and many more quality standards in different industries since 1996. Punyam is International recognized as a leading consultant for ISO 17025, ISO 17020, ISO 17021, ISO 17024, ISO 17034, ISO 17043, ISO 15189, ISO 17065, ISO 14155, ISO 17029, and NABH hospital accreditation.



