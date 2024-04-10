A 25-Lithograph Salvador Dali Portfolio Will Headline Bruneau & Co.'S April 24Th Online Auction

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cranston, RI, USA, April 10, 2024 -- A complete portfolio of 25 lithographs from Salvador Dali (France/Spain, 1904-1989) titled Aliyah, and a 1924 Alpha Romeo half-scale Shriners parade P2 go-cart racer are a couple of the wild and wonderful items awaiting bidders in Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers' online Fine & Decorative Art auction slated for Wednesday, April 24th, starting at 10 am EDT.



"The spring Fine & Decorative Art online auction includes some great items from New England estates, which make it an eclectic mix from Old Master paintings to contemporary sculpture," said Kevin Bruneau, the president of Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers.



Bruneau added, "Amazingly, the complete Salvador Dali Aliyah portfolio came to us on a free appraisal day in the gallery. Each lithograph is signed and numbered in pencil along the bottom margin, and the set even comes with the original linen-covered portfolio box. It was incredible to see it just walk into the gallery."



All 25 lithographs on paper in the Aliyah portfolio measure 22 inches by 15 inches. The portfolio is 27 inches by 21 inches. Dali was a surrealist artist renowned for his technical skill, precise draftsmanship, and the striking and bizarre images. There are two museums devoted to his work in Spain and St. Petersburg, Fla. The portfolio is expected to bring $10,000-$20,000.



The red, half-scale 1924 Alpha Romeo P2 go-cart racer is in fine running order and has been driven proudly in many Southeastern New England Shriners parades. The vehicle has a steel frame and a wood and spray foam body, and is fitted with a gas-powered Honda 200 engine. It should reach $2,000-$6,000, with the proceeds going to benefit the Shriners of Warwick, R.I.



A Newcomb-Macklin (Chicago, 1920-1930) Arts & Crafts Stanford white frame comprised of more than 20 bead board patterns with a gilt sheen, has a pre-sale estimate of $2,000-$6,000. The frame is 30 inches by 25 inches (rabbet) and overall has a size of 38 inches by 33 inches.



An oil on canvas by the Dutch Old Master artist Jacob De Wet (1610-1675), titled Bath of Diana, 21 inches by 26 inches, depicts Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting and chastity, bathing in a forest surrounded by nymphs and dogs and gazed upon by the hunter Actaeon, in mid transformation into a deer as punishment for viewing her nude body (est. $2,000-$6,000).



De Wet's works are predominantly biblical and mythology-based, with his later works placing greater emphasis on landscape backgrounds. The Dutch Golden Age painter was largely influenced by Rembrandt. His pupils were many and included Paulus Potter. De Wet had a large, successful practice in Haarlem. The painting in the auction is signed 'De Wet' lower left.



A Bandit9 Ava chrome custom motorcycle, one of only nine Ava models custom-made by the Vietnam-based bike designer Daryl Villanueva, is expected to roar off for $2,000-$6,000. The futuristic conceptual chrome bike, 84 inches long, has 0 miles on the odometer, an Acacia 110cc engine and a stainless-steel exhaust. It's never been started and is marked 'Bandit9'.



An exceptional pair of French ormolu candelabra lamps, made in the late 19th or early 20th century, should illuminate the room for $1,500-$2,500. Each large brass lamp, 39 inches tall, has seven sconces, including a center sconce with single electrified light over a fluted column with acanthus leaf and botanical elements. The shades are 10 inches by 18 inches diameter.



A 14kt gold Baume & Mercier wristwatch, made in Switzerland in the 20th century, sports a white face with line chapter marks and is housed in a 14kt gold case with 14kt gold straps. The weight is 42g. It's marked "Baume & Mercier Geneve" on the face (est. $1,000-$3,000).



A pair of oil on board child portrait paintings by Arthur Glazier (American, 1928-2015), is expected to change hands for $1,000-$2,000. The outsider folk art portraits depict a young girl holding a black and white cat surrounded by cats in a field, and a young boy holding a black and white dog surrounded by dogs in a field. Each one measures 32 inches by 17 inches.



Previews will be held by appointment only in the Bruneau & Co. gallery located at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston, R.I. Internet bidding will be facilitated by the Bruneau & Co. platform, plus LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable and the mobile app Bruneau & Co. on iTunes or GooglePlay. Telephone and absentee bids will be accepted.



To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the online Fine & Decorative Art auction slated for Wednesday, April 24th, starting at 10 am Eastern time, visit

