Energy Facility Damaged In Attack On Mykolaiv Region, Emergency Power Cuts Introduced

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Shahed strike drone hit an energy facility in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region in the early hours of Wednesday, April 10.

The regional state administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, at 03:00, an energy infrastructure facility in the Mykolaiv district was damaged in a strike by enemy Shahed-131/136 unmanned aerial vehicles. Emergency power cuts have been introduced. The work to restore power is underway," the post reads.

On April 9 at 09:58, the enemy fired artillery at Ochakiv.

On April 10 at 02:16, in Ochakiv, debris of a downed enemy drone caused a fire at a recreational facility, which was promptly extinguished.

At 06:52, the Russians carried out artillery shelling of the water area in the Ochakiv community. No casualties were reported.

According to the Operational Command South, on the night of April 9-10, air defense units downed 12 Shahed drones in the Mykolaiv region.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian air defenders had destroyed 14 out of 17 Shahed kamikaze drones overnight.