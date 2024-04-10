Ukrenergo Substation Damaged Due To Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian attack on the night of April 10, equipment at one of the substations of NPC Ukrenergo was damaged.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the company's press service on Facebook .

"At night, Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities again. Equipment at one of the substations was damaged," the statement said.

It is noted that emergency blackouts were applied in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, but as of 8:30 a.m. on April 10, the restrictions were lifted.

saves half of its substation equipment through passive protection – Kudrytsky

As reported, the drone attack on the night of April 9 damaged equipment at two substations of NPC Ukrenergo .

The photo is illustrative