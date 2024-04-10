Russian Federation Calls Suicide Cause Of Death Of Volunteer Who Helped Ukrainian Refugees In Detention Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Federal Penitentiary Service said that the cause of death in the pre-trial detention center of volunteer Oleksandr Demydenko, who helped Ukrainian refugees, was suicide.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Radio Liberty .

It became known on April 8 that Demydenko died in the pre-trial detention center No. 3 in the Belgorod region. At the same time, the Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement that the death occurred three days earlier.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 61-year-old Oleksandr Demydenko has been organizing anti-war pickets and helping hundreds of Ukrainian refugees: he hosted them at his home and also helped them return to their homeland by driving them to the border.

In October, Demydenko was detained, then arrested and sent to a detention center. A search was conducted at his home, during which police allegedly found a grenade and fuses from World War II. After the search, traces of beatings were visible on the volunteer's body.

Later, Demydenko admitted that he had found the grenade in the yard of his house, but did not have time to hand it over to the police.

The media reported that the volunteer was going to be transferred from Belgorod to St. Petersburg and the case reclassified under a more serious article, possibly treason.

Demydenko's lawyer informed the family 3 days later.

Media outlets are spreading photos of Oleksandr Demydenko with traces of numerous beatings, sent by his son.

