One Person Was Killed And Nine Wounded In Donetsk Region Yesterday As Result Of Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, one civilian was killed and nine injured as a result of Russian shelling on April 9.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.

"On April 9, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Kostyantynivka. Another 9 people in the region were injured over the day," he said in a statement.

Russia's shelling of Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk: One, five wounded

Filashkin noted that a total of 1,908 civilians have been killed and 4,875 wounded since the beginning of the invasion. The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army attacked Kostyantynivka and Sloviansk , killing one person and wounding five.