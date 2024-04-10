Number Of European Traders Using Ukrainian GTS And Storage Facilities Is Growing - Moe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of European traders using Ukraine's gas transportation system (GTS) and underground gas storage (UGS) facilities continues to grow.

According to Ukrinform, citing the Ministry of Energy , this was stated by Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during an online speech at the Budapest LNG Summit.

The Ukrainian gas infrastructure is part of the EU gas transportation system as a single Eastern European gas market. More than 200 European traders use the Ukrainian gas transportation infrastructure annually, and their number continues to grow," Kolisnyk emphasized.

The Deputy Minister noted that despite the military actions in Ukraine, exchange products, new services of GTS and UGS operators and new supply routes, such as the Vertical Corridor, are being developed. The reliability of the partnership is evidenced by the fact that, despite the war and the enemy's intentions to destabilize the situation, the GTS Operator of Ukraine and Ukrtransgaz continue to fulfill requests and the system is working steadily.

"We encourage European traders to use the available gas transportation and storage capacities, in particular via new routes. The Eastern European gas market has no borders, and the available infrastructure allows us to build a highly liquid gas market," said Kolisnyk.

According to him, one of the important principles of forming a new market model in Europe should be the diversification of natural gas supply routes to prevent the repetition of price manipulation, as Russia once did, using its monopoly position in the European market.

As reported, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) has approved a number of changes that will make Ukrainian gas storage facilities more attractive to European customers.

Naftogaz Group leaves tariffs for gas storage in underground gas storage facilities unchanged until April 1, 2025.

Photo: Ministry of Energy