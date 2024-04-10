Enemy Shells Zaporizhzhia Region 282 Times In One Day, Six Settlements Attacked

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 9, the Russian army attacked six settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 282 times.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"During the day, the occupiers attacked six settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region 282 times. Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. 31 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka," the statement said.

In addition, 14 MLRS attacks hit Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Levadne. There were 234 artillery attacks on the territory of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Robotyne and Levadne.

The official added that there were nine reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. According to him, no civilians were injured.

As reported, three civilians were killed as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on the infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia.