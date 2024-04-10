Abasov's Second Defeat

(MENAFN- AzerNews) V round games were held in the Challengers Chess Tournament, Azernews reports, citing Idman.
Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov, competing in thetournament organized in Toronto, Canada, met Dommaradju Gukesh.
The Azerbaijani representative played with black pieces againsthis Indian opponent. Nijat suffered his second defeat inToronto.
Challengers Tournament
V round, April 9
Alireza Firuzya - Hikaru Nakamura - 0:1
Dommaradju Gukesh - Nijat Abasov - 1:0
Vidit Santosh Gujrati - Fabiano Caruana - 0.5:0.5
Rameshbabu Pragnanandja - Jan Nepomnyashi - 0.5:0 ,5
Score: 1-2. Dommaradju Gukesh (India), JanNepomnyashi (FIDE) - 3.5, 3. Fabiano Caruana (USA) – 3, 4.Rameshbabu Pragnanandja (India) – 2.5, 5. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) –2.5, 6. Vidit Santosh Gujrati (India) – 2, 7. Nijat Abasov(Azerbaijan), 1.5, 8. Alireza Firuzya (France) – 1.5.
It should be noted that Abasov will face Rameshbabu Pragnanandjain the 6th round. He will play again with black pieces.
