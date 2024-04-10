Armenia Not Against Start Of Border Delimitation From Four Villages Of Azerbaijan's Gazakh Region - Nikol Pashinyan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenia is not against the start of border delimitation fromfour villages in the Gazakh region of Azerbaijan, Armenian PM NikolPashinyan said, Azernews reports.

"We are not opposed to starting the delimitation process fromthe Tavush region and four villages of the Gazakh region ofAzerbaijan," he noted.

Meanwhile, Armenia's Parliament discussed the issue ofdelimitation and demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan on April 9at the initiative of factions of opposition parties.

The discussion of the issue was held in closed mode. Armenia'sformer Defense Minister, head of the opposition Hayastanparliamentary faction, Seyran Ohanyan, and nine other members ofthe Armenian parliament were not admitted to the session.

To note, the seventh session of the State Commission on StateBorder Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and theRepublic of Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitationand Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and theRepublic of Azerbaijan was held on March 7 at the conditionalborder between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic ofArmenia under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of theRepublic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Ministerof the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The sides exchanged views on delimitation issues and proceededto the agreement of the draft Regulations on the joint activitiesof the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border betweenthe Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and theCommission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Securitybetween the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, aswell as discussed the drafts of the relevant instructions on theprocedure of delimitation works.