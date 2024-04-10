This Year's Ramadan Holiday Is Of Special Importance - Sheikh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) This year's Ramadan holiday has special significance, Azernews reports, citing the chairman of theCaucasus Muslims Administration (CMB), Sheikhulislam HajiAllahshukur Pashazade.

He said that mosques are being built and restored in theliberated areas.

"Our people are returning to their native homelands. I wished toGod that he would not show us another war. May he have mercy on ourmartyrs and give good health to our veterans. The holiday isalready being celebrated in all the liberated lands. In Shusha andAghdam, the call to prayer was sounded and prayers were performed is for us. it's an honor".