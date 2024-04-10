Ramadan Eid Prayer Performed In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ramadan Eid prayer was performed in the city of Shusha, whichwas liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.

Prayers prayed for Azerbaijanis and Azerbaijan during the Eidprayer at Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque.

During the Eid prayer, the children of the Motherland who losttheir lives in the struggle for the territorial integrity of thecountry were remembered.

It should be noted that this year the month of Ramadan inAzerbaijan began on March 11. According to the relevant decision ofthe Cabinet of Ministers, April 10 and 11, Ramadan holiday iscelebrated in Azerbaijan.