(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note
Programme
Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of SEK 850,000,000 Senior Non-Preferred Floating Rate Notes due 2029, which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's and Nykredit Bank A/S's €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 12 May 2023.
The final terms dated 9 April 2024 and the EMTN Programme dated 12 May 2023 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit/ir.
Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.
