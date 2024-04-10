Food Grade Cellulose Market To Reach USD 629.1 Million By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The food grade cellulose market size was valued at USD 431.9 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 629.1 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Popularity of food-grade cellulose to propel market demand

The multifunctional properties of food grade cellulose have propelled its popularity as a sought-after ingredient across various food applications, thereby boosting its demand in the market. Food-grade cellulose is a versatile component, functioning as a thickener, emulsifier, stabilizer, and anti-caking agent. Its incorporation enhances food products' texture, stability, and shelf life, making it a preferred choice in bakery items, dairy products, sauces, dressings, and beverages.

Furthermore, the rise in consumer preference for natural and clean-label ingredients is a significant driver for the food grade cellulose market. With consumers increasingly prioritizing health and wellness, and becoming more discerning about the ingredients in their food, there is a growing demand for products containing natural and recognizable components. Derived from plant sources, food grade cellulose aligns seamlessly with this trend and is perceived as a safer and healthier alternative to synthetic additives. As a result, its inclusion in food products meets consumer expectations for clean-label ingredients and adds value by imparting functional benefits, thereby fostering its market growth.

Segmentation Overview:

The food grade cellulose market has been segmented into type, application, end-user, and region.

Bakery & Confectionery Accounted for a Significant Market Share in 2023

In the food grade cellulose market, the segmentation by end-user includes bakery & confectionery, meat & poultry, sauces & dressing, beverages, dairy products, and others. As of 2023, the Bakery & Confectionery segment is expected to be the largest end-user, accounting for around 30% of the total market share. The extensive use of food grade cellulose in bakery and confectionery products, such as cakes, pastries, cookies, and chocolates, can be attributed to its ability to improve texture, stability, and shelf life.

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) is the leading segment for food grade cellulose.

In the food grade cellulose market, the segmentation by type includes Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC), Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), and Cellulose Gum. As of 2023, Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) is expected to be the largest sub-segment, accounting for a substantial market share.

Food Grade Cellulose Market Report Highlights:

The global food grade cellulose market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2032.

Asia Pacific is the leading food grade cellulose market region due to the expansion of the food and beverage sector.

Some prominent players in the food grade cellulose market report include DuPont, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., CP Kelco, Sigachi Industries Limited, Cellulose Solutions Private Limited, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, Fooding Group Limited, CFF GmbH & Co. KG, NINGBO CMC HANDELS GMBH, and Nouryon.

