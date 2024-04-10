Verkkokauppa.Com To Publish January-March 2024 Interim Report On 25 April 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verkkokauppa Oyj INVESTOR NEWS 10 April 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

Verkkokauppa to publish January-March 2024 Interim Report on 25 April 2024

Verkkokauppa Oyj will publish the January-March 2024 Interim Report on Thursday 25 April 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (7:00 a.m. CET, 6:00 a.m. UK time).

Verkkokauppa's CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in Finnish in a live webcast for analysts, investors, and media on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. In addition, CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in English in a live webcast on the result publication day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Both events can be viewed as a live stream at verklive or at . Questions can be presented either beforehand or during the presentation via e-mail at ... .

The presentation material will be available at after the report has been published.

An on-demand recording of the presentation is available on the company's investors website after the event.

For more information, please contact: Verkkokauppa Oyj, Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, ... or Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Verkkokauppa is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. Verkkokauppa accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to almost 700,000 customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Everyday, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers ́ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2023 was EUR 503 million and it employs around 700 people. Verkkokauppa is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.