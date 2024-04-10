XPENG Expands Footprint With Entry Into Hong Kong And Macau

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the“Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today expands its footprint through a dealer partnership with Sime Darby Motors in Hong Kong.



Dr. Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG Motor (left), and Mr. Tommy Wong, Managing Director of Hong Kong & Macau, Sime Darby Motors (HK) Limited (right)



The partnership will enable XPENG to bring its latest smart EVs to local consumers in the Hong Kong market with branded showrooms, after-sales support, and comprehensive guidance through each stage of the buying process.

XPENG has already experienced rapid growth in the ten years since its establishment in 2014. As of the end of last year, its cumulative historical delivery volume exceeded 400,000, and it delivered more than 140,000 new vehicles in 2023 alone.

A Strategic Move

Entry into Hong Kong is a strategic next step for XPENG's business expansion. As an international business hub and one of Asia's most vibrant cosmopolitan cities, Hong Kong serves as an important springboard for XPENG's global expansion. Entering the Hong Kong market is strategically important as a model for our market expansion and a testament to our focus to scale. XPENG is fully committed to bringing innovation that serves our customers' evolving needs as well as realising a future of human-first intelligent mobility in Hong Kong, and around the world.

Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG, said: “Today is a major milestone in XPENG Motors' overseas strategy. With our brand's advanced smart electric vehicle and leading technology, we are committed to providing car owners with smarter travel solutions, as well as an environmentally friendly driving experience. Coupled with Sime Darby Motors' years of sales experience in the Hong Kong automotive market, we are excited to bring the premium XPENG experience to Hong Kong.”

Tommy Wong, Managing Director of Hong Kong & Macau, Sime Darby Motors (HK) Limited, said: “We are delighted to have been selected as the official authorized agent of XPENG Motors in the Hong Kong market. The electric vehicle market has become very popular among Hong Kong car owners and leasers in recent years. As the market continues to grow, we want to provide our customers and major users with a wide choice of premium, innovative vehicles. We believe that, with XPENG Motors' ambition to establish itself as a smart car leader, will meet Hong Kong consumers' demand for high-quality electric vehicles.”

As XPENG Motors officially enters Hong Kong, Sime Darby Motors has announced that XPENG focus models, including the latest pure electric SUV model G6 and the flagship pure electric seven-seater MPV X9 , will be the first to meet with car fans in mid-May, and expected delivery starting from Q3.

Alongside Hong Kong, XPENG is also set to enter Macau with partner XIN KANG HENG HOLDING LTD, offering XPENG models G9, X9, G6, and P7i. Left-hand drive models will start delivery in May.

About XPENG

XPENG is a global smart electric vehicle company founded in 2014 in Guangzhou, China, developing clean, intuitive and creative mobility solutions. With its industry-leading R&D facilities, XPENG brings vehicles with superior safety, electrical efficiency and on-road performance to markets around the globe. The company is constantly working to advance its core technologies, including autonomous driving, SEPA 2.0 and captivating in-vehicle infotainment systems. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou and Amsterdam, with additional offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Silicon Valley.

About Sime Darby Motors

Sime Darby Motors is the automotive arm of Sime Darby Berhad under Sime Darby Group. With over 100 years of experience, Sime Darby Group is one of the leading multinational conglomerates in Southeast Asia. The Group operates in 17 countries and territories across the Asia Pacific. It has always been at the forefront of delivering sustainable futures, bringing development and growing value to our stakeholders.

Sime Darby Motors has a presence in 10 markets across the Asia Pacific region. In Hong Kong and Macau, we are dedicated to providing high quality products and excellent aftersales services. We are the exclusive distributor and retailer for established brands. We provide excellent aftersales service in Hong Kong and Macau through fully equipped service centres across the region.

About XIN KANG HENG HOLDING LTD

Xin Kang Heng Holdings Limited (XKHHL) started its business in 1996, a prominent motor group taking over 22% of total Macau automotive market share.

Group Brands represented: Honda, Nissan, Infiniti, Audi, Isuzu, Lotus, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Abarth, Jeep, Renault, UD, Volvo Cars, Volvo Trucks, Scania, XPENG and VW Commercial Vehicles. We also supply a variety of special vehicles, and most of the government's special vehicles are provided by XKHHL. In addition to vehicle sales, Xin Kang Heng Holdings Limited also provide after-sales services. With a professional maintenance team and advanced equipment, it provides customers with reliable after-sales services and 24-hour emergency support services.

