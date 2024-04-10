Global Playout Automation & Channel-In-A-Box Market Forecast 2024-2028: Surge In Online Education And E-Learning Driving The Market, At A CAGR Of 15.8%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Channel Type, Coverage Area (National Broadcasters and International Broadcasters), Channel Application, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global playout automation & channel-in-a-box market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2023 to USD 6.1 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow due to the increasing engagement in HD and UHD content consumption and proliferation of live broadcasting at an accelerated pace. The shift towards the increase in demand for OTT services forms a foundational driver in the playout automation & channel-in-a-box market. This report includes the study of key players offering playout automation & channel-in-a-box solutions. It profiles major vendors in the market.
By solutions, Remote Playout Software segment to register for fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period
As the media industry undergoes a transformative shift towards decentralized workflows, remote playout software emerges as a crucial component, enabling broadcasters to manage and broadcast content from virtually anywhere in the world. This software allows for the seamless integration of various elements, including graphics, commercials, and live feeds, facilitating efficient channel playout without the need for a dedicated physical broadcast center. One of the primary advantages of remote playout software lies in its ability to enhance operational flexibility. Broadcasters can remotely control and monitor playout operations, making it possible to manage multiple channels or locations from a centralized hub.
By coverage area, National Broadcasters to witness the largest market size during the forecast period
National broadcasters play a pivotal role in disseminating information, entertainment, and cultural content to a wide audience. Within the dynamic realm of playout automation and channel-in-a-box solutions, these broadcasters face the challenge of seamlessly managing and delivering diverse programming. Playout automation systems are integral to the broadcast workflow, automating the scheduling, playout, and monitoring of content. These systems enhance efficiency by reducing manual intervention, ensuring a smoother transmission process for both live and pre-recorded content. In the rapidly evolving landscape of broadcasting technology, national broadcasters leverage these solutions to streamline operations, maintain broadcast continuity, and meet the demands of a 24/7 broadcasting environment.
By region, North America to register for the largest market size during the forecast period
Market trends in North America indicate a shift towards integrated and scalable playout solutions that cater to the diverse needs of broadcasters. The industry is witnessing a transition from traditional hardware-based systems to software-defined and virtualized solutions, providing flexibility and scalability. Moreover, the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in playout automation is gaining traction, enabling broadcasters to optimize content scheduling and enhance overall viewer experiences.
Premium Insights
Growing Demand for Streamlined Content Delivery to Spur Adoption of Playout Automation Solutions Playout Automation & Channel-In-A-Box Market to Witness Minor Decline in Y-O-Y Growth in 2023 Sports Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period Solutions Segment and Media and Entertainment Vertical Held Largest Market Shares in North America in 2023 North America Held Largest Market Share in 2023
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Escalating Demand for Video Content Across Industries Increase in Demand for OTT Services Increasing Engagement in HD and UHD Content Proliferation of Live Broadcasting Restraints
Rising Expenses in Content Generation and Persistent Risk of Content Piracy Issues Pertaining to Network Connectivity and Infrastructure Opportunities
Increasing Demand for Multi-Channel Broadcasting Surge in Online Education and e-Learning Challenges
Degradation of Video Quality due to Inadequate Internet Service Concerns Pertaining to Compatibility Evolution of Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market
Case Study Analysis
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
AI/ML Content Delivery Networks (CDNS) Video Compression Video Analytics AR/VR Metaverse Complementary Technologies
Big Data Cloud Computing Predictive Analytics Adjacent Technologies
Blockchain IoT Digital Twins
Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
Tariff Related to Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Software Regulatory Landscape Regulations: Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market
Global Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market
