Global Playout Automation & Channel-In-A-Box Market Forecast 2024-2028: Surge In Online Education And E-Learning Driving The Market, At A CAGR Of 15.8%

The global playout automation & channel-in-a-box market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2023 to USD 6.1 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow due to the increasing engagement in HD and UHD content consumption and proliferation of live broadcasting at an accelerated pace. The shift towards the increase in demand for OTT services forms a foundational driver in the playout automation & channel-in-a-box market. This report includes the study of key players offering playout automation & channel-in-a-box solutions. It profiles major vendors in the market.



By solutions, Remote Playout Software segment to register for fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period

As the media industry undergoes a transformative shift towards decentralized workflows, remote playout software emerges as a crucial component, enabling broadcasters to manage and broadcast content from virtually anywhere in the world. This software allows for the seamless integration of various elements, including graphics, commercials, and live feeds, facilitating efficient channel playout without the need for a dedicated physical broadcast center. One of the primary advantages of remote playout software lies in its ability to enhance operational flexibility. Broadcasters can remotely control and monitor playout operations, making it possible to manage multiple channels or locations from a centralized hub.

By coverage area, National Broadcasters to witness the largest market size during the forecast period

National broadcasters play a pivotal role in disseminating information, entertainment, and cultural content to a wide audience. Within the dynamic realm of playout automation and channel-in-a-box solutions, these broadcasters face the challenge of seamlessly managing and delivering diverse programming. Playout automation systems are integral to the broadcast workflow, automating the scheduling, playout, and monitoring of content. These systems enhance efficiency by reducing manual intervention, ensuring a smoother transmission process for both live and pre-recorded content. In the rapidly evolving landscape of broadcasting technology, national broadcasters leverage these solutions to streamline operations, maintain broadcast continuity, and meet the demands of a 24/7 broadcasting environment.

By region, North America to register for the largest market size during the forecast period

Market trends in North America indicate a shift towards integrated and scalable playout solutions that cater to the diverse needs of broadcasters. The industry is witnessing a transition from traditional hardware-based systems to software-defined and virtualized solutions, providing flexibility and scalability. Moreover, the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in playout automation is gaining traction, enabling broadcasters to optimize content scheduling and enhance overall viewer experiences. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 310 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights



Growing Demand for Streamlined Content Delivery to Spur Adoption of Playout Automation Solutions

Playout Automation & Channel-In-A-Box Market to Witness Minor Decline in Y-O-Y Growth in 2023

Sports Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Solutions Segment and Media and Entertainment Vertical Held Largest Market Shares in North America in 2023 North America Held Largest Market Share in 2023

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Escalating Demand for Video Content Across Industries



Increase in Demand for OTT Services



Increasing Engagement in HD and UHD Content

Proliferation of Live Broadcasting

Restraints



Rising Expenses in Content Generation and Persistent Risk of Content Piracy

Issues Pertaining to Network Connectivity and Infrastructure

Opportunities



Increasing Demand for Multi-Channel Broadcasting

Surge in Online Education and e-Learning

Challenges



Degradation of Video Quality due to Inadequate Internet Service



Concerns Pertaining to Compatibility Evolution of Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market

Case Study Analysis



Live Streaming Platform Fubotv Reaped Benefits of IP Workflows with Zixi

Accuweather Launched 24/7 Live Weather News Channel with Amagi

Roberts Communications Network Selected Playbox Neo for Playout Needs

Reliability of Zixi Enabled Cutting-Edge IP Workflows Radio Televisyen Malaysia Selected Playbox Neo for Its RTMKlik Digital Media Platform

Technology Analysis



Key Technologies



AI/ML



Content Delivery Networks (CDNS)



Video Compression



Video Analytics



AR/VR

Metaverse

Complementary Technologies



Big Data



Cloud Computing

Predictive Analytics

Adjacent Technologies



Blockchain



IoT Digital Twins

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape



Tariff Related to Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Software

Regulatory Landscape Regulations: Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market

Companies Profiled



Harmonic

Evertz

Pebble Beach Systems

Imagine Communications

Avid Technology

Grass Valley

Brightcove

Cinegy

Pixel Power

Enco Systems

Broadstream Solutions

Playbox Technology

Florical Systems

TSL Products

Hardata

Playbox Neo

Hexaglobe

Planetcast

Axeltech

Aveco S.R.O.

Anyware Video

Aplomb Technologies

Si-Media Srl

Amagi

TVU Networks

Veset

Evrideo

Coralbay Ltd.

Muvi

LTN Global Communications, Inc. Zixi

