AI Fashion-Tech Company, ALTAVA Partners With Premiere Web3 Licensing Platform To Elevate IP Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Singapore, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALTAVA , a vertical AI fashion-tech company and CLIP, a community-led IP licensing and innovation platform specializing in blue-chip Web3 IP, announce a strategic partnership to elevate the BAG IP opportunities.

This collaboration brings together ALTAVA's expertise in digital experiences and CLIP's' proven track record in maximizing IP value. By entrusting BAGC's IP to CLIP's category experts, ALTAVA aims to unlock new opportunities for brand extensions, and global reach for the BAGC brand, and the BAYC community.

Founded by industry veterans Jason Au and Steve Poon, the founders of Elite Apes, alongside Mark Caplan, a former EVP from Sony Pictures Entertainment, CLIP goes beyond traditional licensing by incorporating innovative Web3 elements such as crowdfunding, creating a unique value proposition for both IP holders and potential partners. Their roster boasts some of the most recognizable names in the Web3 space, including BAYC, MAYC, and Pudgy Penguins.

"We are thrilled to partner with CLIP," said Andy Ku, Founder and CEO of ALTAVA Group. "Their proven ability to manage and leverage valuable IP aligns perfectly with our vision for BAGC. By combining our strengths, we can take BAGC to the next level and introduce the brand to a wider global audience."

"This partnership is mutually beneficial," said Jason Au, Founder and CEO of CLIP. "We are excited to help ALTAVA unlock the full potential of the BAGC IP through strategic licensing and merchandising opportunities."

The collaboration holds significant promise for the BAGC community. As BAGC holders, they can expect a surge in brand recognition, potential collaborations, and a thriving community around the beloved ape avatars.





About ALTAVA:

ALTAVA is a vertical AI fashion-tech company established from the LVMH La Maison des Startups program. As a global leader in creating virtual experiences and products for top brands including Prada, Fendi, Balmain, and more, the group has consistently pushed the boundaries of digital fashion and elevated its role in virtual ecosystems.

Website | Discord | X | LinkedIn | Instagram | Telegram

About CLIP

CLIP is a community-Led-IP licensing and innovation platform specializing in blue-chip Web3 IP. Founded by industry veterans with extensive experience in entertainment and brand management, CLIP is dedicated to maximizing the potential of valuable intellectual properties within the Web3 ecosystem.

CONTACT: Inquiries:ALTAVA Group...Luna PRAccount Manager...