The Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The infectious diseases segment will acquire nearly 65% of the total market share by 2030. The factors that aid in the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases are rapid urbanization, unplanned human habitats in densely populated urban pockets inhabited by the poor, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, and insufficient vaccination. Several contagious diseases, including malaria, dengue fever, chikungunya, influenza, measles, tuberculosis, and coronaviruses, including SARS, MERS, and COVID-19, are rapidly disseminated between cities via international commerce and travel. Thus, rising frequencies of infectious diseases have a positive effect on the market.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, in October, 2023, SPI Pharma, Inc. signed a distribution partnership with Q-Vant Biosciences, Inc. The partnership involves the development of Q-Vant's Q-SAP saponin adjuvant technology. The partnership would provide saponin adjuvants to vaccine developers and manufacturers globally. Moreover, in May, 2023, Croda International PLC partnered with Botanical Solution Inc, to accelerate the production of pharmaceutical-grade vaccine adjuvant QS-21. The partnership would lead to the creation of a sustainable QS-21 supply chain.

Rising proportion of aging population and chronic diseases

As the demographic landscape shifts toward an older population globally, there's a corresponding increase in susceptibility to infectious diseases and a reduced immune response to conventional vaccines among the elderly. This demographic shift has necessitated the development of more effective vaccines, where adjuvants play a pivotal role. The confluence of a growing chronic disease burden and an aging population has resulted in an elevated need for vaccines that are not only more efficacious but also appropriate for populations at risk. Consequently, the positive impact of adjuvants in addressing the unique immunological challenges posed by an aging and chronically ill population has contributed significantly to the expansion and advancement of the market.

Development in healthcare biotechnology

Biotechnology in the health sector is increasingly emerging as a catalyst for economic progress in developing nations and a crucial instrument in enhancing the effectiveness and availability of healthcare services for impoverished populations. Investing in and supporting research and development in the ever-evolving biotechnology field is crucial. Potentially addressing an even more significant number of healthcare challenges, the subsequent generation of biotechnology products offers brighter prospects for individuals around the globe. Consequently, the exponential advancement in biotechnology is driving the expansion of the market.

Side effects and high toxicity of adjuvants

Adjuvanted vaccines may cause more local and systemic adverse effects than non-adjuvanted vaccines (e.g., injection site redness, pain, swelling, fever, shivering, and body aches). However, adjuvants can also be toxic in and of themselves, with numerous adverse environmental and human health effects having been documented. Due to the need for more data, the impossibility of conducting controlled studies in humans to establish causation, and the potentially lengthy time between vaccination and onset of symptoms, such evaluations are exceedingly challenging. Thus, the side effects and toxicity of these adjuvants are restraining market growth.

Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Type:



Particulate

Adjuvant Emulsion

Pathogen

Combination Others

Type Outlook

Based on type, the market is divided into pathogen, adjuvant emulsion, particulate, combination, and others. In 2022, the pathogen segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market. The elicitation of protective immunity is facilitated by promoting appropriate immune system responses towards targeted pathogens at both the innate and adaptive stages through the careful and proper selection of adjuvants. Variable pathogens possess unique attributes that necessitate the host's ability to mount a corresponding immune response in opposition to them. Adjuvant selection aims to induce an immune response customized to pathogens by their distinct characteristics. Hence, the increasing rate of infectious diseases caused by pathogens drives the segment's growth.

By Administration:



Intramuscular

Intranasal

Oral

Intradermal Others

Administration Outlook

Based on administration, the market is divided into oral, intradermal, intranasal, intramuscular, and others. The intranasal segment held a remarkable revenue share in the market in 2022. Lymphatic tissue, also known as nasal-associated lymphoid tissue (NALT), is abundant in the nasal cavity. It combines cellular and humoral immune responses to stimulate systemic and mucosal immunity. Intranasal vaccines offer a needle-free, non-invasive method of vaccine administration. This mode of delivery is particularly advantageous in terms of ease of administration, especially in populations where needle phobia might be a concern.

By Application:



Infectious Diseases

Cancer Others

Application Outlook

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into infectious diseases, cancer, and others. In 2022, the cancer segment witnessed a considerable revenue share in the market. Extensive research has been conducted on the potential for developing cancer adjuvants using animal and human models. Many of these vaccinations are therapeutic, stimulating the immune system to identify and eliminate well-established tumors through prophylactic vaccination against human papillomavirus-associated malignancies. Patients who have undergone surgical resection, chemotherapy, or radiotherapy, all of which induce an immune response, are the optimal candidates for cancer vaccines.

By Geography:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific LAMEA

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region witnessed the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. The expansion of these adjuvants in North America is fueled by increased investments allocated to the research and development of novel therapeutics and a rise in the incidence of catastrophic epidemic diseases. As a result, immunization for both chronic and acute illnesses becomes necessary. Additionally, the geographic reach of significant market participants in the United States enhances product penetration.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:



GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Novavax, Inc.

SPI Pharma, Inc. (Associated British Foods PLC)

Agenus Inc.

CSL Limited

InvivoGen SAS

Croda International PLC

Seppic SA (L'Air Liquide SA)

Merck & Co. Inc. Riboxx GmbH

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Oct-2023: SPI Pharma, Inc. signed a distribution partnership with Q-Vant Biosciences, Inc., an American pharmaceutical company. The partnership involves the development of Q-Vant's Q-SAP saponin adjuvant technology. The partnership would provide saponin adjuvants to vaccine developers and manufacturers globally.

May-2023: Croda International PLC partnered with Botanical Solution Inc, a plant-based API manufacturer, to accelerate the production of pharmaceutical-grade vaccine adjuvant QS-21. The partnership would lead to the creation of a sustainable QS-21 supply chain.

Feb-2023: Novavax, Inc. entered a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to provide it with 1.5 million doses of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine. The partnership comes in line with Novavax's commitment to providing American people with a diverse COVID-19 vaccine portfolio.

Nov-2022: CSL Limited announced a licensing agreement with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., an American biotechnology company. The partnership grants CSL access to Arcturus Therapeutics' self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform and would allow them to develop next-generation influenza vaccines.

Mar-2022: Agenus Inc. entered a partnership with Targovax ASA, an immuno-oncology company. The partnership aimed to combine Agenus' QS-21 STIMULON adjuvant with Targovax's TG mutant KRAS cancer vaccines to provide better treatment to patients suffering from KRAS-mutated cancer.

Aug-2021: SPI Pharma, Inc. signed a distribution partnership with Azelis Americas, a specialty chemicals company. The partnership expands SPI Pharma's footprint in the US and Canadian markets.

Aug-2020: Novavax, Inc. signed a partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a Japanese pharmaceutical company, to commercialize its NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The partnership expands the global availability of NVX-

Aug-2020: Novavax, Inc. entered a partnership with Biologics, a biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, to outsource the manufacturing operation of its coronavirus vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. The partnership would ensure the Vaccine supply for the US market.

Apr-2020: GlaxoSmithKline PLC partnered with Sanofi, a French pharmaceutical company. Under the partnership, the two companies would combine their respective offerings to develop an adjuvanted vaccine for COVID-19. Feb-2020: GlaxoSmithKline PLC signed a partnership with Clover Biopharmaceuticals, a Chinese biotechnology company. Under the partnership, GlaxoSmithKline would provide Clover with its S-Trimer pandemic adjuvant system for evaluation in preclinical studies.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Nov-2021: Seppic S.A. released MONTANIDE GEL P PR, an aqueous adjuvant. The adjuvant is based on polymeric technology and is meant specifically for avian injectable vaccine use.

Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2022: GlaxoSmithKline PLC took over Affinivax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company. The acquisition strengthens GlaxoSmithKline's novel vaccine portfolio. Aug-2020: Croda International PLC took over Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc., a drug delivery systems provider. The acquisition enhances Croda's research and development (R&D) capability for drug delivery.

Trials and Approvals:

May-2023: GlaxoSmithKline PLC received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Arexvy, an RSV vaccine used for the treatment of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) in adults over 60 years old.

Cardinal Matrix - Market Competition Analysis

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal Matrix; GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Merck & Co., Inc. are the forerunners in the Market. In April, 2020, GlaxoSmithKline PLC partnered with Sanofi. Under the partnership, the two companies would combine their respective offerings to develop an adjuvanted vaccine for COVID-19. Companies such as Seppic S.A., CSL Limited and SPI Pharma, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic crisis had a predominantly positive effect on market expansion. The urgency to develop COVID-19 vaccines prompted advancements in adjuvant technologies. Researchers explored various adjuvant formulations to potentiate immune responses against the virus, leading to innovations and discoveries that had broader implications for future vaccines. As a consequence of the profitability and progress of innovative adjuvants, there was a surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this upward trend is expected to persist for the foreseeable future.

