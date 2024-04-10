Delhi Police Detain Protesting BJP Workers In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Delhi Police on Wednesday detained several BJP workers who were protesting at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg demanding the resignation of incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Police also used water cannons to disperse the crowd after they tried to break through the barricades to move towards AAP headquarters, which is also on DDU Marg.

Meanwhile, a protester said that Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva was seriously injured due to water cannons. He has been taken to R.M.L. Hospital.

Delhi BJP workers led by Sachdeva had gathered at DDU. Carrying placards, BJP workers, including the city's Lok Sabha candidates, raised slogans against the AAP-led Delhi government.

A senior police official said that the detained BJP workers have been taken to nearby police stations.

Following the protest by Delhi BJP workers, the traffic cops also issued an advisory advising commuters to avoid certain routes and plan journeys accordingly.