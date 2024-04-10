Samajwadi Party Releases Manifesto, Promises Caste Census By 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 10 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday released its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The party's 20-page vision document titled 'Hamara Adhikar' promises the caste census by 2025.

SP has said in its manifesto that the caste-based census will be conducted by 2025. On this basis, justice and participation will be ensured for everyone by 2029.

It said that by 2025, all government vacancies of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes will be filled.

Akhilesh Yadav, who released the document at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow, said that if voted to power, the party would provide MSP on all crops under the Swaminathan formula.

“Samajwadi Party believes that MSP should be given to farmers on all crops, including milk,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said that there is large-scale unemployment in the country and papers are being leaked intentionally.

“The people who leaked the paper are from BJP,” he said.

The document further states that all agricultural/farmer loans, including those of landless farmers, will be waived off in 2024 and free irrigation will be provided to farmers.

The Farmers Commission will be constituted to monitor agricultural loans and provide relief to farmers on a regular basis.

The manifesto also promises a pension of Rs 5,000 per month for all small and marginal farmers (less than 2.5 acres of land) including landless/tenant farmers.

The document also promises the establishment of a market every 10 kilometres in all agricultural states.

“A rolling fund of Rs 10,000 crore will be set up to ensure timely payment to sugarcane farmers in UP and private agricultural labourers will be paid 40 per cent of their wages by MNREGA,” the SP manifesto promises.

Akhilesh Yadav also promised that MNREGA wages will be increased to Rs 450 and working days will be increased to 150.

On the lines of MNREGA, the Urban Employment Guarantee Act will be implemented in the first parliamentary session of 2024.

“All vacant government jobs will be filled immediately. The laptop distribution scheme for youth will also be implemented,” it says.