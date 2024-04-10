               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sanjay Tandon Is BJP’S Candidate From Chandigarh


4/10/2024 5:31:13 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 10 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced former party's Chandigarh unit chief Sanjay Tandon as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

He replaced two-time MP Kirron Kher.

Four-time former lawmaker and union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal is likely to be fielded by the Congress.

The AAP and the Congress, both constituents of the INDIA bloc, have decided to allot the Lok Sabha seat to the latter.

