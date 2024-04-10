Jordanians Perform Eid Al-Fitr Prayer

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 10 (Petra)-- Jordanians on Wednesday morning performed Eid al-Fitr prayer in various mosques across the Kingdom designated by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in all governorates.Awqaf Minister Mohammad al-Khalaylah during his Eid sermon at the Grand Husseini Mosque in the heart of Amman, urged people to uphold the Charter of Faith, which was held during the holy month of Ramadan, as well as to continue worshiping and abstaining from sin.Al-Khalaylah congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Jordanian family and the Arab and Islamic nations on this occasion, which comes after the completion of the obligatory fast.Commenting on the war on Gaza, he said that all human and moral norms and principles were violated by the crimes, displacement, cruelty, and extreme suffering inflicted upon the enclave by the Israeli occupation forces.