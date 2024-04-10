Amir Receives Well Wishers On Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received this morning a crowd of well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr at Lusail Palace.

After the Eid prayer, His Highness received HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanem, Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers, Undersecretaries, members of the Shura Council, and citizens.

HH The Amir also received officers of the Armed Forces, Ministry of Interior, and security apparatuses, as well as heads of departments and national institutions.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings to HH The Amir, praying to Allah that it brings goodness and prosperity to His Highness, the State of Qatar and its people, as well as to the Arab and Islamic world.

HH the Personal Representative of HH The Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and ministers attended the reception.