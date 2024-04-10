Onesavingsbank Plc - 2023 Annual Report And Accounts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692 OneSavings Bank plc - 2023 Annual Report and Accounts In fulfilment of its obligations under section 4.1.3 and 6.3.5(1) of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, OneSavings Bank plc (the "Company") hereby releases the unedited full text of its 2023 Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023. The document is now available on the Company's website at:

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services. OneSavings Bank OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance. OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model. OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England's Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs. Charter Court Financial Services Group CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and retail savings products. It operates through its brands: Precise Mortgages and Charter Savings Bank. It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets. CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England's Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs.

For the Year Ended 31 December 2023

OneSavings Bank plc

Strategic Report

For the Year Ended 31 December 2023

The Directors present their Annual Report, including the Strategic Report, Directors' Report and Statement of Directors' Responsibilities, together with the audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2023.

OneSavings Bank plc (the Company or OSB) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSB GROUP PLC (OSBG). The Group comprises OSB and its subsidiaries; the OSB Group comprises OSBG and its subsidiaries.

Our business model

The Group is a leading specialist mortgage lender, primarily focused on carefully selected sub-segments of the UK mortgage market. Our specialist lending is predominantly supported by our Kent Reliance and Charter Savings Bank (CSB) retail savings franchises. Our purpose is to help our customers, colleagues and communities prosper.

Resources and relationships

Brands and heritage

We have a family of specialist lending brands targeting selected segments of the mortgage market which are underserved by large UK banking institutions. We have well-established savings franchises through Kent Reliance, with its 160-year heritage, and the CSB brand.

Colleagues

Our team of highly skilled employees possess expertise and in-depth knowledge of the lending, property, capital and savings markets, underwriting and risk assessment, and customer management.

Infrastructure

We benefit from cost and efficiency advantages provided by our wholly-owned subsidiaries, OSB India, as well as credit expertise and mortgage administration services provided by Charter Court Financial Services (CCFS).

Relationships with intermediaries and customers

Our strong and deep relationships with the mortgage intermediaries that distribute our products continue to win us industry recognition.

Capital strength

We have a strong common equity tier one (CET1) ratio and capability to generate capital through profitability.

Our business model explained

The Group operates its lending business through two segments: OSB and CCFS.

OneSavings Bank

Through our brands we tailor our lending proposition to the specific needs of our borrowers. Under our Kent Reliance and Interbay brands all of our loans are underwritten by experienced and skilled underwriters, supported by technology to reduce the administrative burden on underwriters and mortgage intermediaries. We refer to scorecards and bureau data to support our skilled underwriter loan assessments. We consider each loan on its own merits, responding quickly and flexibly to offer the best solution for each of our customers. No case is too complex for us, and for those borrowers with more tailored or larger borrowing requirements, our Transactional Credit Committee meets three times each week, demonstrating our responsiveness to customer needs.

Buy-to-Let/Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sub-segments

Buy-to-Let

We provide loans to limited companies and individuals, secured on residential property held for investment purposes. We target experienced and professional landlords or high net worth individuals with established and extensive property portfolios.

Commercial mortgages

We provide loans to limited companies and individuals, secured on commercial and semi-commercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner-occupation.

Residential development

We provide development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property.

Funding lines

We provide loans to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages.

Asset finance

We provide loans under hire purchase, leasing and refinancing arrangements to UK SMEs and small corporates to finance business-critical assets.

Residential sub-segment

First charge

We provide loans to individuals, secured by a first charge against their residential home. Our target customers include those with a high net worth and complex income streams, and near-prime borrowers. We are also experts in shared ownership, lending to first-time buyers and key workers buying a property in conjunction with a housing association.





Our business model explained (continued)

Charter Court Financial Services

Specialist lending business

Our Precise Mortgages brand uses an automated underwriting platform to manage mortgage applications and to deliver a rapid decision in principle, based on rigorous lending policy rules and credit scores. The platform is underpinned by extensive underwriting expertise, enabling identification of new niches and determining appropriate lending parameters. It allows for consistent underwriting within the Group's risk appetite. Quick response times help the Group to compete for the 'first look' at credit opportunities, while a robust manual verification process further strengthens the disciplined approach to credit risk.

Buy-to-Let

We provide products to professional and non-professional landlords with good quality credit histories, through a wide product offering, including personal and limited company ownership.

Residential

We provide a range of competitive products to prime borrowers and complex prime borrowers, including self-employed, as well as near-prime borrowers.

Bridging

We focus on lending to customers with short-term cash flow needs, for example, to cover light refurbishments, home improvements, auction purchases and to 'bridge' delays in obtaining mortgages and 'chain breaks'.

Second charge

Second charge products under the Precise Mortgage brand were withdrawn in the first half of 2022 and are no longer available to new customers.

Retail savings

The Group is predominantly funded by retail savings deposits sourced through two brands: Kent Reliance and Charter Savings Bank.

Kent Reliance is an award-winning retail savings franchise with over 160 years of heritage and nine branches in the South East of England. It also takes deposits via post, telephone and online, while CSB, a multi award-winning retail savings bank, offers its products online.

Both Banks have a wide range of savings products, including easy access, fixed term bonds, cash ISAs and business savings accounts. CSB and Kent Reliance have diversified their retail funding sources through pooled funding platforms with a range of products offered, including easy access, longer term bonds and non-retail deposits.

In 2023, our savings products received industry recognition: Charter Savings Bank won Best Overall Savings Provider for the sixth year running from Personal Finance Awards and ISA Provider of the Year from Moneyfacts Consumer Awards. Moneynet Personal Finance Awards named Kent Reliance as Best Fixed Rate Savings Provider.





Our business model explained (continued)

Kent Reliance's proposition for savers is simple: to offer consistently good-value savings products that meet customer needs for cash savings and loyalty rates for existing customers.

CSB's philosophy is to maintain and develop its award-winning business, offering competitively priced savings products. Operating with an agile, nimble approach, CSB can respond quickly to the funding requirements of the business.

Our securitisation platforms

The Group accesses the securitisation market to provide attractive long-term wholesale funding to complement its retail deposit franchise and to optimise its funding mix. Securitisations also provide efficient access to commercial and central bank repo facilities.

The Group's strategy is to be fleet-of-foot and dynamic rather than deterministic with its securitisation issuance plans. This enables it to maximise opportunities with repeat issuances during periods of buoyant market activity and to use other funding when the market is less favourable.

The Group is a programmatic issuer of high-quality prime residential mortgage-backed securities through the Precise Mortgage Funding (PMF), Charter Mortgage Funding (CMF) and Canterbury Finance securitisation programmes. OSB has also issued three deals of owner-occupied and Buy-to-Let acquired mortgages via Rochester Financing since 2013.

In 2023, the Group issued its second Simple, Transparent and Standardised securitisation, CMF 2023-1, a publicly marketed transaction that securitised c.£330m of mortgage loans, and issued c.£300m of AAA rated senior bonds. In total, the Group has completed 23 securitisations worth more than £11.4bn since 2013.

The Group also uses a secured warehouse facility which provides access to funding on a contingent basis secured on a portfolio of residential mortgages. £250m of this facility was drawn at the year end.

Unique operating model

Customer service

The Group operates customer service functions in multiple locations across the UK including Chatham, Wolverhampton, Fareham, London and Fleet. These, together with our wholly-owned subsidiary OSB India, help us deliver on our aim of putting customers first.

The Group has proven collections capabilities and expertise in case management and supporting customers in financial difficulty.

This offers valuable insights into, as well as the opportunity to learn from, the performance of mortgage loan products. We have deep credit expertise through strong data analytical capabilities.

We deliver cost efficiencies through excellent process design and management. We have strong IT security and continue to invest in enhancing our digital offering as customer demand changes.





Our business model explained (continued)

OSB India

OSB India (OSBI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary based in Bangalore and Hyderabad, India.

OSBI puts customer service at the heart of everything it does and we reward our colleagues based on the quality of service they provide to customers, demonstrated by our excellent customer Net Promoter Score (NPS).

At OSBI, we employ highly talented and motivated colleagues at a competitive cost. We benchmark our processes against industry best practice, challenging what we do and eliminating customer pain points as they arise. We continue to invest in developing skills that enable highly efficient service management, matching those to business needs both in India and the UK.

Various functions are also supported by OSBI, including Support Services, Operations, IT, Finance and Human Resources. We have a one team approach between the UK and India. The employee turnover in India improved considerably in the year with the regretted attrition rate to 12% for 2023 demonstrating strong culture and the Company's compelling employee proposition.

OSBI operates a fully paperless office – all data and processing are in the UK.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG)

We operate in a sustainable way with relevant ESG matters at the heart of all everything we do.

As a specialist lender, we have been long aware of our responsibilities and the positive impact we can make in society through our activities.

We will be publishing our Climate Transition Plan with the annual report where we laid foundations for progressing towards Net Zero by the 2050 target. The Company strives to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace, and in the year, we reached our target of having 33% women in senior management roles in the UK and made enhancements to maternity and family benefits. We also donated over £288k to charitable causes in the year.

Relationships with our key stakeholders

Building strong relationships with all of our stakeholders through regular engagement and open dialogue is fundamental to achieving the Group's purpose to help our customers, colleagues and communities prosper. Our relationships with ou