Renault SA: Shareholders Annual General Meeting Of May 16Th, 2024 - Conditions And Availability Of The Meeting Documents

CONDITIONS AND AVAILABILITY OF THE MEETING DOCUMENTS

Boulogne-Billancourt, April 10, 2024.

The Combined General Meeting of Renault S.A. (the“ Company ”) will be held at 3.00 p.m. on Thursday May 16, 2024, at La Seine Musicale, Île Seguin – 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.

The preliminary notice of meeting was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) N°26 of February 28, 2024, and the notice of meeting was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) N°44 of April 10, 2024. These notices are available on to section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website. All updated information on the agenda, the draft resolutions and the formalities for participating and voting at the Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting.

Shareholders holding their shares in registered form will receive their convening documentation by post, or by email for those who have opted for e-notice. Shareholders holding their shares in bearer form are invited to contact their banking or financial intermediary for voting details.

All shareholders and holders of units in the corporate mutual funds (FCPE) can now consult the convening documentation on the Company's website ( ).

The information and documents listed under Articles L.225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders as from the convening date of the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions:



Thus any shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the Meeting, ask the Company to send him/her these documents free of charge. For bearer shareholders, exercising this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts kept by the authorised intermediary; Any shareholder may also consult these documents at the Company's registered office situated at 122-122bis avenue du Général Leclerc – 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, during the two weeks preceding the date of the Meeting.

The documents listed under Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available and downloadable on the Company's website ( ).

Shareholders are also encouraged to favour the transmission of all their requests and documents through digital means.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on live video and in full on the Company's website ( ). It will also be available in replay on the website after the Annual General Meeting.

In order to encourage participation at this privileged moment of exchange with the Company's management, shareholders will have the possibility, in addition to the legal provision of“written questions”, to ask their questions on a dedicated page of the Company's website from Friday May 10, 2024 until Thursday May 16, 2024, including during the meeting. These questions, which may be combined by theme depending on their number, will be answered during the Annual General Meeting (within the time limit).

For further information, shareholders may contact the Investor Relations Department – Phone: 0 800 650 650 (calls from France) or +33 (0)1 76 84 59 99 (calls from abroad) – Email: ... .

