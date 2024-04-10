Amit Shah To Campaign For NDA Candidates In Bihar’S Gaya

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, April 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Bihar's Gaya district on Wednesday to address a rally.

He will campaign for NDA candidates Sushil Kumar Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vivek Thakur. They are respectively contesting from Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada Lok Sabha constituencies.

The rally will be held in Guraru block of Gaya district at 3 p.m. Guraru block comes under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency after delimitation.

Samrat Choudhary, the Deputy Chief Minister and BJP state president of Bihar appealed to the people of Gaya, Nawada and Aurangabad to come to the rally venue and support the NDA.

“I am appealing to the people of the region to come to the rally venue and support our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Our prime minister has taken the resolution to cross the 400 seats in the Lok Sabha and I want to appeal to the people to support him and NDA,” Choudhary said.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi was in Bihar's Jamui district on April 4 and Nawada on April 7 for the election rallies. He has a scheduled plan to address a rally in Gaya on April 16.

The first phase of polling will be held in Gaya, Nawada, Aurangabad and Jamui on April 19.