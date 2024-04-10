Michelin : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares - April 10Th 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 CLERMONT-FERRAND
Information about securities repurchasing program
Regulated information
Issuer social denomination: Michelin – LEI 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
Types of securities: ordinary shares – Code ISIN FR 0000121261
Date : April 3rd, 2024
| Issuer Name
| Issuer code
| Transaction
date
| ISIN Code
| Daily total volume (in number of actions)
| Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
| Platform
| Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
| 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
| 03.04.2024
| FR001400AJ45
| 175 216
| 34,335 euros
| Gré à gré
| Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
| 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
| 03.04.2024
| FR001400AJ45
| 175 216
| 34,335 euros
| Gré à gré
| Issuer Name
| Issuer code
| PSI
Name
| Issuer Code
| Transaction date
|
ISIN Code
| Unit Price
| Currency
| Quantity bought
| Platform
| Transaction reference number
| Buyback objective
| Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
| 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
| NATIXIS
| KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
| 03.04.2024
| FR001400AJ45
| 34,335
| Euro
| 175 216
| Gré à gré
| 5309224
| Cancellation
| Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
| 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 03.04.2024
| FR001400AJ45
| 34,335
| Euro
| 175 216
| Gré à gré
| 5309224
| Cancellation
Attachment
20240410 - déclaration hebdo - EN
