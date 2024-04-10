C.K. Mcwhorter Grants New York City Ballet With Mcwhorter Family Trust Warrant Of Excellence, Recognizing Artistic Innovation And Cultural Leadership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McWhorter Family Trust, committed to supporting excellence in the arts and fostering cultural enrichment, proudly announces the awarding of the esteemed McWhorter Family Warrant of Excellence to New York City Ballet (NYCB). This prestigious recognition celebrates NYCB's exceptional contributions to the world of dance and its profound impact on the cultural landscape.



As a symbol of distinction and honor, the McWhorter Family Trust Warrant of Excellence is bestowed upon NYCB in recognition of the company's unwavering dedication to artistic innovation, creativity, and cultural leadership. NYCB's legacy of excellence in classical ballet, coupled with its commitment to pushing the boundaries of dance and embracing innovation, exemplifies the values and vision championed by the McWhorter Family Trust.

"New York City Ballet, a beacon of artistic excellence and cultural leadership," said Carter Kennedy McWhorter - (C.K. McWhorter) of the McWhorter Family. "This prestigious award acknowledges NYCB's profound impact on the world of dance and its steadfast commitment to inspiring audiences with its creativity, artistry, and passion for the arts."

"Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms." - 1 Peter 4:10 (NIV)

NYCB's rich history of artistic achievement, combined with its ongoing commitment to nurturing emerging talent and presenting groundbreaking choreography, embodies the spirit of excellence and innovation championed by the McWhorter Family Trust. Through its transformative performances and dedication to artistic integrity, NYCB continues to captivate audiences and enrich the cultural fabric of communities worldwide.

The McWhorter Family Trust Warrant of Excellence serves as a testament to the appreciation McWhorter Family Trust has for New York City Ballet, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing the arts and fostering cultural enrichment for all.

About the McWhorter Family Trust :

The McWhorter Family Trust is dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote excellence in the arts, education, healthcare, and community development. With a legacy of impact and innovation, the Trust strives to empower individuals and communities to reach their full potential and create lasting change.

Disclaimer, Disclosure & Legal Notice:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. It is not intended to provide specific recommendations, endorsements, or investment strategies. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice.

Regulatory Considerations:

This press release is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers, sales, or purchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. McWhorter Foundation has not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may operate under exemptions. Any investment decisions should be made in consultation with appropriate legal and financial advisors, considering the individual circumstances and objectives of potential investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or suggested by any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, regulatory and legal developments, market conditions, and the outcome of negotiations. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

