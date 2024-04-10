Heavy Rainfall Forecast During First Day Of Eid Al-Fitr - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 10 (Petra)-- The weather will be relatively cold in most regions and comparatively warm in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.The JMD's report said that rain is predicted for the north and center of the Kingdom, sometimes heavy, with accompanying thunder and hail. This causes torrents to form in valleys and low-lying areas, including the Dead Sea region. The rainfall also reaches the eastern regions and a small portion of the southwestern regions.There will be brisk winds that range from westerly to north-westerly.In addition to the risk of low horizontal visibility due to fog and low clouds touching the surface of the earth, especially over mountainous heights, the JMD warned of the danger of high wind speed during the day and low horizontal visibility due to dust in the Badia regions. They also warned of the possibility of torrential rains forming during the day in valleys and low-lying areas, including the Dead Sea region.Temperatures in Amman will range between a high of 16 degrees Celsius and low of 7 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 28 degrees during the day, sliding to 17 degrees at night.