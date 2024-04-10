               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Info. Minister Congratulates Kuwaiti Leadership, People On Eid Al-Fitr


4/10/2024 2:15:33 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) - Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi congratulated Wednesday His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait on Eid Al-Fitr.
The minister expressed best wishes and prayers on the blessed occasion, wishing many returns for Arab and Muslim nations. (end)
mdm



MENAFN10042024000071011013ID1108078378

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search