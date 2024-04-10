Kuwait's Citizens, Residents Perform Eid Al-Fitr Prayers

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by: Abdulaziz Al-Husseini) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) - Citizens and residents of Kuwait gathered in the early hours of the morning Wednesday to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers, amidst a spiritual and joyful atmosphere. People of all ages greeted each other as they gathered in mosques and playgrounds for Eid Al-Fitr prayer. (end) adh

