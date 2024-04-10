Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates 20Th Anniversary Program Of Voluntary Organization SADRAG

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, renowned philanthropist and visionary, graced the occasion as the chief guest to inaugurate the 20th anniversary celebration of the Social and Development Research & Action Group (SADRAG). Hosted by Dr. Mala Bhandari, the event unfolded at the prestigious Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, accompanied by esteemed guests including Major General Praveen Kumar, Advisor, and Stephane Amalir, Director of Alliance Francaise.



In his address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the crucial role of social organizations in uplifting the underprivileged and providing them with opportunities to thrive in life. He commended Dr. Mala Bhandari for her unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in steering SADRAG towards its noble objectives.



The celebration commenced with an inspiring performance by the students of SADRAG, showcasing their talent in music and dance, which captivated the audience and set the tone for the program. Additionally, a coffee table book highlighting the remarkable journey and achievements of SADRAG was unveiled, encapsulating two decades of impactful initiatives and transformative interventions.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah's presence added gravitas to the event, underscoring the significance of collective efforts in fostering social change and community development. As SADRAG marks its 20th anniversary milestone, the occasion serves as a reminder of the enduring commitment to serving humanity and creating a more inclusive and equitable society.



