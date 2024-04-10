(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MSys Inks Strategic Partnership with Boomi to Accelerate Digital Transformation Solutions

-Revolutionizing IT Integration and Empowering Data Utilization



New Delhi, 8th April, 2024: MSys Technologies proudly announces its strategic partnership with Boomi, a leading cloud integration and data management solutions provider. This alliance promises to revolutionize how businesses approach their digital journey, offering an integration platform designed to advance organizations into a hyper-connected future.



In today's hyperconnected world, one of the most significant challenges facing businesses is the inability to leverage the full potential of their data. Data silos created by isolated applications hinder organizations from accessing valuable insights necessary for informed decision-making and operational efficiency. According to a VentureBeat report, this disconnect results in wasted time and frustration, with knowledge workers spending an average of 29% of their workweek searching for necessary information.

The partnership between MSys Technologies and Boomi addresses this challenge head-on by dismantling data silos and facilitating seamless information flow. Boomi's integration solutions bridge the gap between applications, data, and devices, enabling real-time connectivity and optimized workflows. This empowers businesses to make informed decisions faster, streamline operations, and tap into the full potential of their data.



Dhwanit Shah, Senior Vice President - Digital Solutions at MSys Technologies, emphasizes the strategic significance of this partnership, stating, "Our partnership with Boomi serves as a strategic catalyst for IT transformation. It enables seamless integration of applications and services, accelerating our modernization journey and unlocking the power of data. These deep customer and market insights will empower businesses to be agile and responsive, capitalizing on market trends and creating new revenue streams. By streamlining processes and achieving up to a 30% reduction in time to market, we will solidify this partnership as a key driver of unparalleled success for our clients."



Sreenivasan Pylore, Vice President, Global Sales- Digital Business at MSys, highlights the transformative potential of this partnership, stating, "MSys and Boomi Partnership will enable Customers to expedite their Digital transformation and take further the Digital journey and open new markets for both. MSys is known to provide cutting-edge solutions and solve complex technology problems of Customers. Boomi has crossed over $500 Millions revenue market last year and has kicked off their new financial year."



Boomi expresses excitement about the collaboration, with their spokesperson stating, "Boomi is beyond excited to have onboarded MSys as one of our official Partners. With their vast experience in the iPaaS industry along with top-notch talent, we feel this Partnership will allow us to create even more of a positive impact for our current customer base as well as work together to bring Boomi to new clientele."



This partnership promises invaluable benefits for clients, including accelerated digital transformation, intelligent integrated experiences, enhanced customer value, and maximized efficiency and revenue growth opportunities. By leveraging Boomi's renowned platform for seamless integration and MSys Technologies' advanced digital solutions, businesses can unlock the full potential of their data and achieve unparalleled success in the dynamic digital landscape.



About MSys

MSys Technologies is a trusted partner for Software Product Engineering Services and Digital Transformation projects, serving Fortune 100 companies, Silicon Valley-based ISV Unicorns, and Technology Enterprises. With cutting-edge technologies and outcome-based pricing, we accelerate digital and business transformation journeys. Our focus on innovation and agility empowers clients to unlock valuable insights, streamline operations, and foster trusted customer relationships in a dynamic digital landscape.

For more information about MSys, please visit



About Boomi

Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 15,000 customers globally for its speed, ease of use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer in fueling the intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.



