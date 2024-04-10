Wynn.Fit Fitness Studio Is Celebrating Its First Anniversary In Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 10th April, 2024: Wynn Fitness Studio, a comprehensive fitness destination, is celebrating its first anniversary. Since its opening in 2023, Wynn has transformed the way people in Kolkata approach fitness,

offering a fun and accessible alternative to traditional gyms.



To celebrate their first anniversary, Wynn hosted a special event today at the Gym in the presence of Tollywood Actress, Devlina Kumar who is already an existing member of this fitness studio and was seen experiencing the variety of workout at this place. They also held a special Zumba and Yoga session for the friends from the media fraternity who attended the celebration.



Wynn is much more than just a Gym. It is a holistic approach to fitness. This fitness studio goes beyond just weightlifting and strict routines. They offer a diverse range of seven workout programs under one roof, including: Dance fitness, Aerial yoga, Hypertrophy-specific training, High-intensity interval training (HIIT), Yoga, Boxing and Strength & Conditioning.



This variety caters to all fitness levels and goals, making it perfect for beginners or seasoned gym-goers. Wynn understands that busy schedules can make it difficult to prioritize fitness. That's why they offer unique â€œunlimited hoursâ€ memberships. This allows members to work out at their own convenience within operational hours and participate in as many classes as they can handle.



On this occasion, Ms. Swati Bahety, Co-Founder of Wynn said, â€œAs I look back on Wynn's first year, it has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. I am filled with gratitude and excitement as we complete one year today! Through it all, I've learned and grown, constantly striving to make the classes more dynamic and engaging with the help of my fellow trainers. With the incredible support of the team, I'm filled with enthusiasm for the journey ahead. Here's to many more years of success together! Wynn makes fitness fun and easy. We offer a pocket-friendly way to achieve your fitness goals in a classy studio with convenient location and parking. Our unique app allows members to choose the program that best suits them.â€



Expressing her views, Ms. Amrita Bangur Bajoria, Co-Founder of Wynn said, â€œOne year seemed to have just flown away with a very exciting journey so far. With a record count of more than 600 loyal members, we plan to finally move on to our next leg of featuring into special pop ups- studio rental for podcasts-kids workshops- fun fitness parties and events. A whole new avenue concentrating on children's fitness from nutrition to workout is in the pipeline. Looking forward to a year full of new jams and workshops too.â€



Speaking to the media, Devlina Kumar, Tollywood Actress said, â€œBeing a member of Wynn for the past year has been a game-changer for my health and well-being. The supportive community and fantastic facilities make it a joy to come workout, even on those days when motivation is low. Their trainers are knowledgeable and encouraging, pushing me to reach new levels. Celebrating their first anniversary is a testament to their dedication to helping people achieve their fitness goals. Here's to many more years of getting stronger together!â€



Wynn's certified trainers ensure you get the most out of your workouts. Their user-friendly app allows for convenient scheduling of classes based on your availability. What sets them apart is the focus on holistic development through group workouts.

