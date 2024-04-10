Ukrainian Forces Destroy 14 Shahed Attack Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces shot down 14 enemy Shahed attack drones on the night of April 9 to 10.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Last night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs launched from Cape Chauda, as well as two Iskander-K cruise missiles and an Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from temporarily occupied Crimea.

Strengthening air defense, countering guided aerial bomb carriers: Zelensky holds meeting in Kharkiv

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack. The drones were shot down in the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

In addition, at around 20:00 on April 9, Ukrainian air defenders destroyed two Kh-59 guided aerial missiles that the enemy used to attack Odesa.